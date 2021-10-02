That 'new' monument off U.S. 129 honoring General Longstreet? It's been there since 1935

The monument had to be moved when the Georgia Department of Transportation began several years ago to replace the bridge over the Chattahoochee River. The new bridge opened in January 2020.



“Basically, the monument sat where the work trailer was,” Wright said.

The move enabled repairs to be made to the monument, which had been dinged over the years by traffic mishaps, she said.

And “sometime between 1935 and five years ago, the bench that is between two columns (in the structure) had disappeared,” Wright said. “I don’t know if it was due to a car accident or what, so that was one of the things that had to be rebuilt to … make it new again, basically.”

Plus, GDOT “let the bushes and weeds grow up so you couldn’t see it,” said Richard Pilcher, president of The Longstreet Society, which seeks to preserve Longstreet’s legacy of supporting Reconstruction and fighting for civil rights for Blacks. “You had to know it was there. It was a little below grade and pretty much hidden.”

Details about the state’s history with the monument weren’t available from GDOT.

The monument features Longstreet’s name and “1861 — C.S.A. — 1865,” designating the years of the Civil War and the abbreviation for Confederate States of America.

Longstreet served as Gen. Robert E. Lee’s top general, fighting at Gettysburg and other major battles. He ended up settling in Gainesville after the war and opening the Piedmont Hotel — the partial remnants of which are used for The Longstreet Society’s headquarters. He died in 1904.

Despite Longstreet’s legacy, the monument is still offensive to at least one North Hall resident.

“I just don’t think we need it,” Nancy Hunt said. “Why do we want to create more division? The Civil War was about enslaving people. You can have pride in Southern heritage, but that’s not something to be proud of.”

Pilcher has a different take.

“If everything doesn’t meet today’s standards needs to be torn down, well gosh, we’ll tear most of the country down,” he said. “ I’m not much in favor of that, even things I don’t particularly agree with.”