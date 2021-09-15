New lanes opening on this Gainesville road

Traffic is expected to be shifted to four lanes Thursday, Sept. 16, on an eight-mile stretch of U.S. 129 as part of a project to complete a four-lane connection between Gainesville and Athens, officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation said.
Weather permitting, the shift to four lanes is expected to occur sometime between 9 a.m. and noon.
The work is part of a $45 million project that calls for widening U.S. 129 from Gillsville Highway/Ga. 332 in East Hall to Talmo in Jackson County.
The road is considered a vital truck/commerce route as it connects Interstate 985 and Interstate 85, especially with the Georgia Department of Transportation widening I-85 from four to six lanes between Ga. 53 and U.S. 129.