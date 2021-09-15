By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
New lanes opening on this Gainesville road
Traffic moves along Highway 129 south of Gainesville Thursday, May 21, 2020. - photo by Scott Rogers

Traffic is expected to be shifted to four lanes Thursday, Sept. 16, on an eight-mile stretch of U.S. 129  as part of a project to complete a four-lane connection between Gainesville and Athens, officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation said. 


Weather permitting, the shift to four lanes is expected to occur sometime between 9 a.m. and noon.


The work is part of a $45 million project that calls for widening U.S. 129 from Gillsville Highway/Ga. 332 in East Hall to Talmo in Jackson County.


The road is considered a vital truck/commerce route as it connects Interstate 985 and Interstate 85, especially with the Georgia Department of Transportation widening I-85 from four to six lanes between Ga. 53 and U.S. 129. 

