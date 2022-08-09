New lanes coming to this busy exit off Interstate 985 in South Hall

Exit 12 in Flowery Branch is getting something of a makeover.

New right turn and through lanes are planned on Spout Springs Road at the northbound entrance ramp at Interstate 985, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

In readying for the new lanes in the heavily traveled area, a construction crew is ripping up sidewalks and grading property off the entrance ramp.

“There will also be a new sidewalk in place once the job is completed,” GDOT district spokeswoman Elizabeth Johnson said.

Construction is expected to finish by Oct. 31.

“All work is dependent on weather and ability to receive supplies in a timely fashion,” Johnson said.

The work is being done as part of the $31 million widening of the Spout Springs Road between Interstate 985 and Union Circle. The work predominantly has involved widening Spout Springs from two to four lanes starting at Hog Mountain Road.

The overall widening project, which will include a new sidewalk and multi-use path, is also expected to be completed by Oct. 31.

Crews are laying down new asphalt throughout the project.

Other milestones have been met, including new alignments of Elizabeth Lane and Union Circle, and a new traffic light at Cherokee Bluff High School and Spout Springs School of Enrichment.



