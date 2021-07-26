Left turns are history at this intersection near Cresswind at Lake Lanier

A left turn lane at the intersection was closed and a raised island to restrict the maneuver was built Monday, July 26, on Montgomery Drive. Crews are scheduled to restripe the road Tuesday and Wednesday, July 27-28, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation press release.



GDOT doesn’t say in the release how residents on Montgomery, including an entire section of Cresswind, would be able to travel west on Ga. 369 — as made possible by the left turn. GDOT officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

A study of safety conditions at the intersection determined that restricting left turns from Montgomery Drive would eliminate 75% of angle crashes and 52% of total crashes, GDOT said.

Officials have previously studied traffic around Cresswind, a massive subdivision straddling Ga. 369.

A 2017 study commissioned by Hall County, the city of Gainesville and the active-adult community’s developer, Kolter Homes, determined that neither a traffic light nor roundabout was warranted at the main entrance off Ga. 369 east of Montgomery Drive.