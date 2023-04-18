The latest on planned roundabout on McEver Road in Flowery Branch

“There’s probably going to be a lot of truck traffic on this, especially if McEver is ever widened and especially when the (Northeast Georgia) inland port comes,” City Manager Tonya Parrish said at a recent Flowery Branch City Council meeting. “The design of this roundabout will anticipate that.”

She added, “The interior has to be strong enough and thick enough to allow for those very big, heavy trucks to go on the inside of the roundabout.”

“Kind of like an apron, right?” asked Councilman Joe Anglin.

“Exactly,” she said, likening the construction to the city’s roundabout on Lights Ferry Road at Mitchell Street, which leads to downtown.

The inland port, which is expected to be fully operational by late 2024 or early 2025, is planned at Gateway Industrial Centre off White Sulphur Road north of Ga. 365. The 104-acre site is expected to provide a direct shipping corridor to and from Savannah’s harbor by way of a 324-mile freight rail service.

It is expected to have widespread impact, with the Georgia Department of Transportation conducting a traffic study.

McEver Road, a key artery stretching from Buford to Gainesville, has seen explosive growth in recent years, including warehouses and subdivisions. It has several connecting roads to Interstate 985, including H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway in Oakwood.

Gaines Ferry Road alone has been targeted for several developments, with a gas station/convenience store planned on the southeast corner of the intersection.

In December 2022, City Council settled on a roundabout at the intersection. The city has $2 million in special purpose local option sales tax money that could be used for the project.

Earlier this month, the group voted to approve $150,000 for designing the project, which, Parrish said, would also take the roundabout’s interior into account.

“I do think that if we’re going to have a roundabout that the middle portion of it is aesthetically pleasing,” Anglin said.

The design work will take about 90 days to complete. Afterward, the city would move toward seeking requests for proposals to build it, Parrish said.

“We will have to acquire some (land) for this, and that’s already underway,” she said.