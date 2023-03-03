Lane addition may ease congestion at this busy I-985 exit in South Hall

A bit of traffic relief has come to a busy South Hall interchange.
As motorists know, cars can back up on the southbound exit ramp at Exit 12 from Spout Springs Road to Interstate 985, especially at rush hour.
To ease the congestion, the Georgia Department of Transportation has added a left-turn lane onto Spout Springs Road by converting a lane that was previously only for right turns into a lane allowing left and right turns.
Motorists also can use the lane to go back onto I-985 via the southbound entrance ramp.
Left turns lead to a newly widened section of Spout Springs Road. Right turns lead to Thurmon Tanner Parkway and downtown Flowery Branch, with Spout Springs Road becoming two-lane Phil Niekro Boulevard.
The new lane is part of the overall Spout Springs Road improvements, GDOT spokeswoman Elizabeth Johnson said.
Spout Springs was widened from two to four lanes between I-985 and Union Circle, a project that ended in December.
Spout Springs narrows back to two lanes as it passes Union Circle and heads toward Braselton.
A second phase of the project — widening Spout Springs from Union Circle to Gwinnett County — is in the works with right of way acquisition. However, funding for the project hasn’t been identified yet.