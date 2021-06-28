Inland port receives this critical funding





“The new Inland Port will link the Ninth District directly to the Port of Savannah, bringing with it significant economic advantages to businesses in North Georgia and the Greater Appalachian Region,” Clyde wrote in a statement Friday. “Undoubtedly, this smart and targeted investment will bolster communities and businesses across the Ninth District and completion of the Inland Port will be pivotal to ensuring that Georgia remains among the top states for doing business for years to come.”

The container port will connect from the I-85/1-985 corridor to Savannah by a direct, 324-mile intermodal freight rail service.

“The project would divert truck traffic to intermodal rail transportation to and from the port,” according to the advance notice from the U.S. Department of Transportation. “The new facility would have a capacity of 200,000 lifts per year on a 104-acre site at the Gateway Industrial Centre north of Gainesville.”

The project would include six railroad tracks with a combined length of about 18,000 feet connecting with the Norfolk Southern Crescent Corridor, which is a $2.5 billion rail infrastructure project that includes 11 states and 2,500 miles of railway.

The Georgia Ports Authority lost out on the same grant last year, but this time the port made the cut.

Hall County recently received $3 million in grants from the Economic Development Administration and the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank to improve White Sulphur Road, which would connect to the port.

In March, James McCurry Jr., the authority’s chief administrative officer, told the Times that federal money would be crucial for the project to proceed in the immediate future.