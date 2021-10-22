How scarcity of trucks, trailers, drivers is hurting supply chain

“We get what we can get,” Syfan said. “We ordered trucks seven, eight months ago. It’s supposed to be (here in) December, but they can’t guarantee it.”

Syfan is one of the biggest dealers in the world for Tyco trucks, Syfan said, and they used to be able to get new trucks in a month after ordering them under normal circumstances, and at times they could get vehicles within a few days.

Computer chip shortages have caused used car prices to increase and made new vehicles much harder to come by. Trucks are seeing similar problems, though Syfan said he couldn’t quite put his finger on what the issue was for trailers and trucks being in such short supply.

“There’s usually a glut of trailers,” he said. “A trailer is fairly inexpensive to lease and now they’ve doubled and tripled (in price), because they can’t find them.”