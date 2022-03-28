By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Get more information about area road projects at this event
The long-awaited Spout Springs Road widening project is taking shape Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, as some new road surfaces are being installed along with traffic shifts. - photo by Scott Rogers

An annual update of area road projects is set for April 26 at Lanier Technical College.

The event, sponsored by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, is set for 11:30 a.m. in the Ramsey Conference Center.

It’s open to the public, costing $20 for chamber members and $25 for others. Reservations are required and can be made by calling Gerri Collins at 770-532-6206, Ext. 106, or emailing her at  gcollins@ghcc.com.

Reservations also can be made online.

The forum will feature a “discussion with transportation officials, chamber members, business professionals and community leaders,” according to a chamber press release.

Speakers will include Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry and Kelvin Mullins, GDOT District 1 engineer, as well as Gainesville and Hall County officials.

