How public can comment, get more information on Ga. 365 study

A public meeting on a study of Ga. 365 traffic is set for March 1 at the Georgia Department of Transportation office in Gainesville.
The meeting’s purpose is to inform the public of the study and “to solicit feedback that will be used in developing recommendations,” said GDOT transportation planner Jomar Pastorelle in a letter to area government officials.
The purpose of the study “is to analyze travel conditions on (State Route) 365 between I-985 and Belton Bridge Road and develop recommendations to accommodate future travel growth.
The meeting, set for 4-7 p.m. at 1475 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Building 2, Suite 100, will be an “open house” format in which residents can drop by at any time and discuss the study with officials.
GDOT announced in May 2022 it would be conducting the study with an estimated completion in summer 2024.
The study came out of “conversations with Hall County representatives, GDOT management and just the development of the inland port,” said Charles Robinson, assistant state transportation planning administrator, in a meeting with area officials.
The Northeast Georgia Inland Port, a truck terminal that would be operated by the Georgia Ports Authority off White Sulphur Road, could be “fully operational” by late-2024 or early-2025, Tim Evans, the chamber’s vice president of economic development, has said.
Main things that will be looked at in the study include traffic safety and easing congestion.
“What we’re doing is looking at the existing conditions along the roadway, as well as the future,” Robinson said, adding that potential improvements will be explored. “Nothing is off the table, at this point.”
The study area will run 16 miles from Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville to Belton Bridge Road near Lula.
GDOT public meeting
What: The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking input on a study of Ga. 365
When: 4-7 p.m. March 1
Where: 1475 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Building 2, Suite 100