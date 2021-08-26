How proposed solutions for I-85 corridor could impact I-985 commuters

Though the corridor is mostly in Gwinnett County and part of DeKalb County, many Hall County commuters use the corridor, and the study could have impacts on future I-985 improvements.

The study presents a possible solution to directly improve the interchange between I-85 and I-985, one of the study area’s biggest “hot spots,” where congestion is more significant.

The solution would involve reconstructing the interchange to provide direct ramps from I-85 southbound to I-985 northbound and vice versa. This solution would also require making improvements between I-985 and the Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road interchange and creating special collector-distributor (C-D) lanes that extend to Old Peachtree Road.

“We know the Lawrenceville/Suwanee Road interchange is very close to the 985 interchange,” said Otto Clemente, traffic engineer for the study. “We’ll be looking at things called C-D lanes that help distribute how the ramps work over there, so there’s more spacing between the on ramps and off ramps so that there’s more time for motorists to make those lane changes.”

The project could also involve changing the interchange from a lefthand exit to a righthand exit, Clemente said.

This solution rates highly by the study’s metrics in reducing congestion and crashes. The cost estimate is a wide range of $10 million to $100 million.

State officials have said that before I-985 widening commences, I-85 would have to be widened first to take on the extra load.

The study presents four corridor widening possibilities. Currently the corridor has six general traffic lanes and one HOT (high occupancy toll) lane in both directions.

The first solution involves adding one additional HOT lane northbound and southbound on I-85 and dividing the HOT lanes from the general traffic lanes.

Another solution involves adding two commercial-only lanes for trucks, keeping existing lanes the same. A third would add two HOT lanes in both directions, and the final solution presented combines these ideas with one additional HOT lane and two separated commercial-only lanes in both directions.

You can provide feedback for these solutions and more here. Project Manager Jonathan Langley encouraged anyone in the corridor’s area to provide feedback, saying that commuters who use the entire corridor every day are just as valuable as those who only go up or down a few exits at a time.

The entire meeting video will be posted to 85study.com by Sep. 2, according to project officials.



