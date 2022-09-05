How to learn more about future plans for public transit in your area

Virtual public meetings concerning a regional transit plan that includes Hall Area Transit is scheduled for Sept. 22.
Residents can view the Zoom meetings at noon-1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.
“Learn about the vision goals and alternatives for regional transit and provide feedback,” according to a flier from Georgia Department of Transportation and Gainesville-based Georgia Mountains Regional Commission.
The two agencies are “collecting input to better understand transit ridership and inform future investments for transit service” throughout the 12-county Northeast Georgia region, including Hall, according to a website set up for the effort.
An online survey that closed May 31 was part of the public input process.
Regional transit plan
The public can attend a virtual meeting on Sept. 22. Here’s how to view:
Noon-1 p.m.: https://zoom.us/join (Meeting ID: 88152841114)
6-7 p.m.: https://zoom.us/join (Meeting ID: 87097171213)
GDOT’s 2020 Statewide Transit Plan Improving Access and Mobility in 2050 identified as a need expanding transit to rural counties that don’t have such a service, according to the website.
The main providers in the region, which has about 500,000 people and is expected to grow to 643,971 by 2050, are Hall Area Transit and a seniors-only transportation service in White County.
Hall Area Transit operates WeGo, an on-demand ride-sharing service that operates similar to Uber. WeGo has an app that allows users anywhere in Hall County to order a ride 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Because of huge response, Hall Area Transit hopes to add five vehicles to its 17-van fleet.
In 2021, Hall Area Transit ended its fixed-route bus system, Gainesville Connection, and Dial-a Ride van service, replacing it with WeGo.
A service similar to Dial-A-Ride, where riders call ahead to schedule rides, operates in Banks, Dawson, Habersham, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Towns and Union counties. Franklin and Stephens counties don’t have any transit service.