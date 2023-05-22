How Hall’s sales taxes would compare to other Georgia counties if voters approve TSPLOST

The state sales tax is 4 cents, but Hall, like other counties in Georgia, has added other pennies per dollar for other purposes.

In Hall, where the sales tax is 7 cents, voters have approved a 1-cent tax for public projects such as parks and a 1-cent tax for education-only purposes, such as new school buildings.

And the state allows cities and counties to negotiate how to divvy up another penny tax, known as LOST, once per decade. Gainesville and Hall wrapped up that process in 2022.

Among adjacent counties, Forsyth, Jackson, White, Habersham, Dawson and Barrow counties also have sales tax rates of 7 cents per dollar. Only Banks and Lumpkin have sales taxes of 8 cents, while Gwinnett — the area’s most populated county — has a 6-cent sales tax.

In a public meeting in April, Hall and Gainesville officials rolled out a proposed transportation special purpose local option sales tax program, or TSPLOST, that, if approved, would generate about $325 million in five years.

Officials are aiming for a Nov. 7 voter referendum. City elections also will be on the ballot.

Eighty percent of the revenues, or $260 million, would go to major projects and 20%, or $65 million, would go to unincorporated Hall County and Hall’s nine cities for projects defined by those jurisdictions.

The $260 million in projects includes a second phase of Spout Springs Road widening, widening McEver Road from Buford to Flowery Branch and a $77 million package of Gainesville projects.

Government officials have several steps to take before the Nov. 7 vote, including approval of intergovernmental agreements and a scheduled July 13 vote by the Hall County Board of Commissioners to put the referendum on the ballot. The Hall County Board of Election would take official action on the referendum at its July 18 meeting.

This would be the second transportation referendum for Hall County voters.

The first came up in 2012, when voters considered multi-county regions throughout the state.

The Georgia Mountains Region, a 13-county district that included Hall, rejected a TSPLOST referendum with a 75% no vote.

Since 2012, TSPLOST has become a popular way for Georgia counties to raise money for transportation projects. The state has four multi-county districts, mainly in South and Middle Georgia, and 43 counties, including Banks and Lumpkin, with single-county programs.

A TSPLOST proposal in Habersham that would have increased the sales to 8 cents was rejected by voters in November 2022.

Hall County does have long-term and short-term transportation plans through the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization.

However, many projects, because of projected available funding, including federal and state sources, aren’t projected to happen for many years.

For example, the widening of McEver Road between Lanier Islands Parkway/Ga. 347 and Gainesville Street in Flowery Branch isn’t scheduled until between 2031 and 2040.