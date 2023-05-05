Here’s when you can ride Gainesville’s trolleys again

Gainesville’s pair of blue-and-white trolleys are returning May 18, the city announced in a news release Friday.

More specifically, the two trolleys cover the Hall Area Transit.

“We are looking forward to relaunching this successful offering and connecting even more people to the city’s thriving and vibrant downtown, which has even more restaurant and retail offerings than it did this time last year,” said Gainesville-Hall County Community Service Center Director Phillippa Lewis Moss, who oversees HAT.