Here’s when you can ride Gainesville’s trolleys again

Gainesville’s pair of blue-and-white trolleys are returning May 18, the city announced in a news release Friday.
More specifically, the two trolleys cover the Hall Area Transit.
“We are looking forward to relaunching this successful offering and connecting even more people to the city’s thriving and vibrant downtown, which has even more restaurant and retail offerings than it did this time last year,” said Gainesville-Hall County Community Service Center Director Phillippa Lewis Moss, who oversees HAT.
Moss said the trolleys transported nearly 10,000 passengers during its inaugural season last year.
“If you haven’t experienced the Gainesville Trolleys for yourself, or visited downtown Gainesville for a while, summer’s the perfect time to see what the Gainesville-Hall County community and visitors have been raving about,” she said.
HAT has begun putting out signage marking trolley stops in the following areas: the Chattahoochee Golf Club, as well as the Dixon, Glenwood and Riverside neighborhoods.
Additional details, including times, maps and turn-by-turn directions, will be released before the May 18 launch.