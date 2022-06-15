Hall residents sore as gas prices soar

The national average hit $5 a gallon June 13, according to the American Automobile Association, the highest price since AAA began collecting data in 2000. The national average for a gallon of gas surged 58 cents in the past month and $1.94 in the past year.



A number of factors are converging to drive gas prices higher, but one of the biggest is the price of crude oil. The per-barrel price has risen to $120, according to AAA, nearly double the price last August. Crude oil accounted for 60% of the price of gas as of April, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, up from about 50% in April of last year and 25% in April 2020.

Another cause of rising gas prices is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. After the invasion, Biden banned Russia oil imports, which accounted for about 8% of U.S. oil imports last year.

Some people are skeptical, though.