GDOT looking at this South Hall area as it considers a Hoschton bypass

The study area for a proposed Hoschton bypass has been expanded to include part of South Hall.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking at studying an area along Winder Highway/Ga. 53 that begins at Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 in Hall to West Athens Street in Winder.

Both Ga. 53 and Ga. 211 are major arteries in Hall, leading to Interstate 85, with Ga. 53 passing by such landmarks as Lanier Raceplex and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.