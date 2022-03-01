GDOT looking at this South Hall area as it considers a Hoschton bypass

The study area for a proposed Hoschton bypass has been expanded to include part of South Hall.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking at studying an area along Winder Highway/Ga. 53 that begins at Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 in Hall to West Athens Street in Winder.
Both Ga. 53 and Ga. 211 are major arteries in Hall, leading to Interstate 85, with Ga. 53 passing by such landmarks as Lanier Raceplex and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
The GDOT study came to be after the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization, Hall’s transportation planning agency, “requested a mobility study be conducted in Jackson County for a possible bypass … around downtown Hoschton and Braselton,” said Joseph Boyd, the organization’s transportation planning director.
“GDOT has since taken over the study and expanded its scope to include areas in Hall and Barrow counties.”
GDOT confirms as much, saying the $1 million effort will study the feasibility of a bypass with the “primary goal of reducing congestion along the corridor between the cities of Braselton and Hoschton, including the prohibition of through-truck traffic” on Ga. 53.
Hoschton is a Jackson County city that straddles Ga. 53. Braselton is just north of Hoschton and is in Jackson, Hall, Barrow and Gwinnett counties.
In Hall, Ga. 53 is a two-lane road from I-85 to Ga. 211, where it becomes a four-lane road to Oakwood.
Apart from the GDOT study, the widening of Winder Highway from Ga. 211 to I-85 is in plans for 2031-40, according to the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization’s 2050 Regional Transportation Plan.