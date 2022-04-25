Costs have nearly doubled on this local bridge project

Costs have nearly doubled for a bridge under construction on Price Road/Ga. 136 at the Hall-Dawson County line, according to Hall County road documents.

The bridge was built in 1956 over the Chestatee River, and replacing it was estimated to cost $4.8 million in 2020. By March, the estimate was up to $5.7 million, and now, the cost has jumped to $10.4 million. Transportation officials did not have clear explanations as to why the price tag changed so drastically.