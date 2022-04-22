This busy crossroads could be set for improvements later this year

Also, the department plans to lengthen the left-turn westbound lanes on Browns Bridge Road at the crossing. Improvements also would be made to eastbound Browns Bridge.

The project “is intended to improve turn (backups) and delays during peak traffic,” according to a GDOT description of the project.

GDOT has scheduled to award the project to a contractor in September, spokeswoman Melodii Peoples said.

The project is expected to cost nearly $1.3 million overall, with $706,789 budgeted for construction.

The intersection draws huge amounts of traffic, serving as something of a crossroads in Hall, with eastbound and northbound traffic headed toward Gainesville and southbound traffic to South Hall.

A RaceTrac convenience store and new car wash are on one corner and a shopping center anchored by a Walmart Neighborhood Market on another corner. Also nearby is the Hall County Government Center.

Also likely to ramp up traffic is the new Gainesville Middle School West Campus at 1279 McEver Road. School officials said they expect the school will be ready for students by the start of next school year in August.



