Another pedestrian got hit by a car on Atlanta Highway. Here’s what officials are saying

There have been other accidents over the years.

In 2018, a driver was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide after hitting a pedestrian.



In 2019, a Gainesville police officer traveling on Atlanta Highway struck a pedestrian, who was later charged with pedestrian under the influence and pedestrian not in a crosswalk while crossing the road. In June 2020, a pedestrian was found in critical condition on Atlanta Highway after an apparent hit-and-run incident.

City officials have the area on the mind for future improvements.

Public Works Director Chris Rotalsky said it is difficult for the city to address issues quickly along Atlanta Highway because it’s in the state’s jurisdiction. Plus, certain parcels along the road are Hall County property. Still, it and other heavily trafficked corridors are in the city’s plans.

“We certainly encourage improvements from all the jurisdictions that may have a part in that,” he said. “There’s certainly a recognition of a need for pedestrian accommodations along Atlanta Highway, and we certainly want to try to keep improving that situation as we can, of course that’s one area and we have other areas throughout town that need it all over. … We try to cover as many areas throughout the town as we can.”

The Georgia Department of Transportation added a small section of sidewalk through a project with Hall County last year along the road’s bridge over Flat Creek, which was a dangerous crossing for pedestrians. GDOT was able to fix that area quickly, because it was a cheaper project that fit into the agency’s “quick response” category.

Melodii Peoples, a spokeswoman for the agency, said there are no further plans for pedestrian improvements along the route.

“We are open to a collaboration with Gainesville or Hall County if they would like to propose us something,” People said. “We are completely receptive and ready to take that on.”

The city also has the ability to require new developments to make certain streetscaping improvements during construction, Rotalsky said. The way the road has developed over time makes it difficult to add sidewalks because of where utilities get placed, current driveways and topography of the roadway.

“Pearl Nix Parkway is another we are looking at doing some pedestrian improvements on,” Rotalsky said. “You can look at all our primary or larger corridors and if they don’t currently have a sidewalk or pedestrian accommodations, those are ones we are looking at to either improve or add to.”

There is no timeline for improvements along Pearl Nix, but it is a city road, so it won’t have to wait on GDOT or other parties to start work, he said.

Athens Street is likely soon up for new sidewalks and other streetscaping improvements after a presentation to Gainesville City Council last month.



