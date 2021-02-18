$300 million could be needed to help fix traffic in this region of Hall

“We didn’t want to leave … a laundry list of things to do,” said Eric Lusher of Pond, a consulting firm that did the study of the study’s intentions. “We wanted to give some context to how important we thought these different initiatives were, especially as some of them aren’t really needed right now. But we do have reason to believe they will be needed in coming years.”

The study has been in the works for a couple of years, requested by Gainesville officials seeing the rapid growth particularly in the New Holland area.

Also, the inland port, a regional cargo terminal off White Sulphur Road and Ga. 365, is expected to generate tons of truck traffic. Another growth spot is Lanier Technical College, which opened a sprawling campus off Ga. 365 in 2019.