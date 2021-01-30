Liquid nitrogen: What it’s used for and what can go wrong

Refrigerants like liquid nitrogen, what leaked Jan. 28 at Gainesville’s Foundation Food Group, killing six, are frequently used in the processing plants found in the Poultry Capital of the World.



How is it used and what are the risks? The Times spoke with cold storage expert Jordan Reece to answer some of those questions. Foundation Food Group officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Reece has worked in the cold storage industry for 19 years and serves as Lanier Technical College’s senior instructor for its ammonia and refrigeration program, which is the only one of its kind in Georgia.

At plants like Foundation, Reece said refrigerants like liquid nitrogen are directly sprayed onto a product, such as chicken, to instantly freeze it. This action is done by a machine in an enclosed space.

“It’s very common for any type of further processing plant to use a spray-on refrigerant like liquid nitrogen or liquid CO2,” Reece said. Many use ammonia as their primary refrigeration system, he added.