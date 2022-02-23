Hall courthouse plans to upgrade security cameras. Here's how much it will cost

Sheriff Gerald Couch declined to comment about the camera system, but B.J. Williams, a spokeswoman with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, wrote in a statement that the upgraded cameras will also be able to count the number of people who enter and exit the courthouse.

More than 350 cameras will be installed in the main courthouse, annex courthouse and the courthouse parking deck in downtown Gainesville. Williams stated the Hall County Sheriff’s Office did not have a timeline for the project.

Court Administrator Jason Stephenson said they had not started installing the new system yet and referred further questions to the sheriff’s office, which handles security matters for the courthouse.



The Hall County Board of Commissioners approved the $969,000 purchase on Jan. 27.

“We’ve tried to upgrade and we try to work with the courts … as far as security, what’s best for the courthouse,” Chairman Richard Higgins said.

The option from Busker Communications, a Gainesville telecommunications provider, was the third lowest of seven bids, according to county documents. Documents state that cheaper options did not meet requirements for federal buildings, and county officials did not want to risk any compliance issues. The cameras will be paid for using about $508,000 from the special local option sales tax (SPLOST VIII) fund and about $460,000 from the sheriff/court services capital fund.

The new system will also cover blind spots in the current system, Williams wrote. The current system has been in place since 2002.

“Over the years, the system has been repaired and parts have been replaced as needed,” Williams wrote. “However, as the system ages, some parts are no longer available. Even with the purchase of refurbished parts on eBay or other wholesale options, the system is beginning to fail.”