Hall County governments so far not requiring masks as COVID-19 cases increase

Local governments in Hall County have not changed mask policies and Gov. Brian Kemp also repeated his vow Wednesday that he won’t impose a statewide mask rule or restrict business and public activities.

Infections and hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Georgia and Hall County continued to rise Thursday. There were 83 people with confirmed COVID cases hospitalized at Northeast Georgia Health System. That number has almost tripled in a week’s time from 28. The peak number of COVID cases at NGHS was 355 in January, but following vaccination efforts, numbers had dropped into the teens. More information on the state of COVID-19 in Hall County is available at gainesvilletimes.com/coronavirus.

“Georgia will not lock down or impose statewide mask mandates,” Kemp tweeted on Wednesday, repeating a stance that has remained consistent since the governor lifted closures early in the pandemic.

Kemp had earlier tried to use his powers under the public health state of emergency to keep cities and counties from issuing their own mask rules, suing Atlanta to try to block its mask mandate. That showdown ended in a compromise in which Kemp said cities and counties could require face coverings if infections were above a certain level. The public health state of emergency expired July 1.