Hall County Fire Services responds to pair of house fires early Tuesday

Six adults and one child were displaced after two early morning fires on Tuesday, Feb. 2, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Services. No one was injured in either fire.

One of the fires was in the 2800 block of Pierce Road and involved a 1,500-square-foot home. Firefighters responded at 3:30 a.m. and were able to put out the fire quickly.

Two adults and one child were left homeless. The American Red Cross was contacted for assistance.

In the other fire, firefighters responded at about 3:45 a.m. and found heavy fire throughout a 2,500-square-foot home with a basement in the 3800 block of Cochran Road. Four adults were displaced.

The fires are under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office.