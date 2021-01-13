BREAKING
Trump impeached. Here's how U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde voted and what he had to say about it
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, opposed efforts to impeach President Donald Trump in remarks made Wednesday, Jan. 13, on the House floor.
Full Story
Boil water advisory in effect in Lula after water main break
0203WATER-FAUCET

A boil water advisory is in effect in Lula following a water main break Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the intersection of Wall and Athens streets.

“Repairs are underway with the hope that the corrections can be made by early evening,” according to a city press release.

The advisory affects people east of Athens Street and south of Main Street to include all of Rivermist and Morgan Manor subdivisions.

It also affects people experiencing low water pressure and the following locations: 

  • East Cobb Street

  • East Athens Street

  • Pine Street

  • Hemlock Street

  • Hemlock Springs

  • Hemlock Court

  • East McLeod Street

  • East Toombs Street

  • Oconee Street

  • Hood Street (east of the railroad)

  • Maiden Lane

  • County Line Road (southeast portion)

  • Crown Oaks Drive

  • Harris Drive

  • Julian Baugh Road

  • Lewallen Circle

  • Lombardy Drive

  • Lula Farm Road

  • Lula Road

  • Main Street (south of Ga. 51)

  • McLeod Street

  • Mill Street

  • Misty Meadow Drive

  • Morgan Manor Court

  • Morgan Manor Drive

  • Neverson Court

  • Noah Way

  • Nobleman Lane

  • Oconee Street

  • Old Cornelia Highway (south of Ga. 51)

  • Rocky Meadow Trail

  • Shockley Road

  • Tara Trail

  • Toombs Street (east of the railroad)

  • Victoria Lane and Wall Street

