Boil water advisory in effect in Lula after water main break

A boil water advisory is in effect in Lula following a water main break Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the intersection of Wall and Athens streets.
“Repairs are underway with the hope that the corrections can be made by early evening,” according to a city press release.
The advisory affects people east of Athens Street and south of Main Street to include all of Rivermist and Morgan Manor subdivisions.
It also affects people experiencing low water pressure and the following locations:
East Cobb Street
East Athens Street
Pine Street
Hemlock Street
Hemlock Springs
Hemlock Court
East McLeod Street
East Toombs Street
Oconee Street
Hood Street (east of the railroad)
Maiden Lane
County Line Road (southeast portion)
Crown Oaks Drive
Harris Drive
Julian Baugh Road
Lewallen Circle
Lombardy Drive
Lula Farm Road
Lula Road
Main Street (south of Ga. 51)
McLeod Street
Mill Street
Misty Meadow Drive
Morgan Manor Court
Morgan Manor Drive
Neverson Court
Noah Way
Nobleman Lane
Oconee Street
Old Cornelia Highway (south of Ga. 51)
Rocky Meadow Trail
Shockley Road
Tara Trail
Toombs Street (east of the railroad)
Victoria Lane and Wall Street