Where to view June 15 hearing on statewide legislative redistricting

Speaker slots have been filled for the meeting, but Georgians can still view the event live at legis.ga.gov. The meeting is being held by the House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee and the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee.



More information about how the public may submit written comments will be announced later, according to a press release from the committees.

Legislators could take up redistricting in a special session starting in November or early December, said state Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, on Monday, June 14.

In the public hearings, “we want to make sure that every citizen of Georgia, every voter of Georgia has a voice,” he said. “Every voice deserves to be heard.”

The town hall is a part of a series of public sessions that will be held across Georgia. Those details will also be announced later.

The redistricting process usually starts earlier, but the 2020 U.S. Census population counts that drive the process were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials believe the chances of Georgia adding another seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is bleak, as the state was one of the lowest-performing states in census participation, totaling roughly 84%.

Only 62.9% of the state self-reported for the census. Georgia ranked 38th out 50 states and is below the national self-participation rate of 67%.

Hall County’s self-response rate was 65.8%, making it 25th out of 159 counties.