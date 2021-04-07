What Hall lawmakers, local economist say about Atlanta losing baseball all-star game

The biggest economic losses, according to Potter, are to high-income groups, such as team ownership and the metro city’s hospitality owners.



“Since most of the money from hosting an All-Star game goes to these ‘big fish’ individuals, and because most of these individuals tend to spend their dollars further afield,” said Potter, “the local economy doesn’t really lose much, if anything, from the game’s cancellation.”

Potter said that All-Star Game or not, local hotel and restaurant staff will continue to earn their same wages.

“Even though nearby hotels might lose revenue because the All-Star game is leaving, the typical workers at such hotels will still likely make the same wage,” said Potter.

Economists are split on the actual value of the All-Star Game on the local economy of its host city. But Atlanta has lost more than $200 million due to cancellations to the NCAA Men’s Final Four and Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

According to the MLB, revenue streams from All-Star Games from 1996 to 2019 have ranged from $39 million to $191.5 million.

But academic economists, according to Potter, tend to agree that the economic impact of these types of All-Star game events is actually closer to a net-neutral gain.

“One study investigated MLB All-Star games over a 24-year period and found that cities with an All-Star game experienced economic outcomes that were worse than expected,” said Potter. “If academic economists find that the impact is close to $0, why are we seeing headlines stating that $100 million will be lost because the All-Star game is leaving?”

In the same study, Potter said that MLB’s All-Star game decreased taxable sales by $30 million in host cities compared to similar events.

But the social implications of MLB’s decision have led lawmakers and political commentators to suggest boycotting the sports league, but that impact is questionable as well.

“I don’t think a fan boycott would have any economic impact on the local economy,” said Potter. “Teams and leagues could theoretically be made worse off by a fan boycott, but I just don’t think the effect would be large enough to make a noticeable difference.”

State Rep. Matt Dubnik, R-Gainesville, told The Times that “context is everything” when it comes to the new election laws, and said that he wants to have conversations with critics of the law before similar decisions to cancel events in the state are made.

“If given the chance to share with the president, Major League Baseball and others who have concerns over this new law, I would challenge them to look at what was in place before and what we have put in place now,” said Dubnik. “We increased more opportunities to vote than most states in our country. I regret that Georgia businesses, the Georgia economy and hardworking Georgians are the ones that will suffer from the move by Major League Baseball.”

For now, Georgia’s loss is Colorado’s gain, after the MLB announced that the game will be played in Denver’s Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.