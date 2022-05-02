They already serve in the House. Now, they face each other to represent District 100

The Times is presenting candidates’ positions on local issues in print editions through the end of April ahead of the May 24 primary. Early voting began May 2. For more coverage, visit gainesvilletimes.com/election2022.



What to know about this race: A 2021 redrawing of district lines moved state Rep. Dewey McClain, D-Lilburn, out of District 100 and into District 109. The two Republican candidates for District 100 are both serving in other House districts in the legislature — David Clark of Buford in District 98 and Bonnie Rich of Suwanee in District 97. The winner will face Democrat Louisa Jackson, who faces no primary opposition.

How to vote: District 100 takes in the Buford portion of South Hall, the northwest corner of Gwinnett County and a small part of South Forsyth. Only those in the district vote. Check your districts at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Voters select either a Republican or Democrat ballot in the primary.