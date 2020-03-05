The Rev. Dan Wilson running for 9th District in U.S. House

The Rev. Dan Wilson is running to represent Georgia’s 9th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.



“It’s clear to me that voters in this district are tired of all the negativity in our politics,” Wilson, a Democrat, said in a statement. “I’m running for this seat because I believe that this race will be decided by voters who choose a future that sees us work together toward a common goal — the renewal of the 9th District.”

Wilson hopes to focus on the economy, diplomacy and national security, and agriculture, according to his campaign announcement. He hopes to establish a regional minimum wage and develop an enforcement strategy against global cyber attacks. He also wants to focus on “farm-to-school” programs, in which local farms supply food for schools, streamlined guest worker visas and reopening broken supply chains, according to the announcement.

“It’s imperative that we protect our way of life in the district,” Wilson said. “That means we need someone who will put people over politics, stand up for small businesses, protect our natural resources, and, yes, have town hall meetings again. What we need is someone who will listen. That’s why I’m in this fight.”

Wilson worked as a minister for 40 years, and some of his work included training for special needs teenagers, providing a safe space for monitored family visits during the process of family reunification and visiting areas in war. In retirement, he has enjoyed guest preaching, leading study groups, hiking and working as an artist in studios in Clayton, Georgia, and Highlands, North Carolina.

He has two daughters, three grandchildren, and a partner, Mary, of over 35 years.

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who currently holds the 9th District seat, is running for the U.S. Senate.