North Georgia lawmakers react to U.S.-Israel airstrikes in Iran The U.S. State Department is warning Americans across the Middle East to shelter in place until further notice, following U.S. strikes against Iran overnight, leading to retaliatory strikes throughout the region. In Manama, Bahrain, home of the headquarters for the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, the U.S. Embassy put out a security alert, citing an “imminent drone/missile attack” on the small island off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf. Photo: Sarah Roderick-Fitch / The Center Square Representatives of North Georgia in Congress are reacting to overnight U.S. and Israeli airstrikes in Iran.