Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday's runoff elections

Hall voters will head to the polls Tuesday for local and statewide primary runoffs.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To find your voting location, visit the My Voter Page on the Georgia Voter Registration website.
Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz stressed: “Not all voters will have a ballot for the runoff.”
For example, you cannot vote in the Georgia House District 30 race if you do not live in that district. However, you can vote in the school board race regardless of which district you live in because Hall County school board races are voted on at large.
All voting locations from the general primary election in May will remain. There were three new voting locations.
Flowery Branch City Hall
Oakwood First United Methodist Church
West Hall Baptist Church
Voting will not be held at the Hall County Government Center.
Some voters complained of having to wait up to an hour to cast their vote at West Hall Baptist. Elections officials say long lines shouldn’t be an issue in the runoff elections, but they may change the location for the election in November.
Locally, there are four runoff races.
Georgia House District 30: Derrick McCollum vs. Whitney Pimentel
Georgia House District 28: Brent Cox vs. Julie Tressler
Hall County School Board Post 1: Tim Glover vs. Debra Smith
Hall County Board of Commissioners District 3: David Gibbs vs. Greg Poole
Early voting for the runoff elections ended June 17. A total of 2,063 people voted early in person.
The June 10 deadline for submitting an absentee-by-mail ballot has passed. The Hall County Elections Office issued 1,669 absentee ballots, accepted 586 and rejected five.
Wurtz explained why so few of the issued absentee ballots were accepted.
“A lot of these people either never send a ballot back, or they'll show up on election day and cancel their absentee-by-mail (ballot) and vote in person on Election Day,” Wurtz said. “We send out usually quite a few more than what we receive back.”