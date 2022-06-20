Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday's runoff elections

Hall voters will head to the polls Tuesday for local and statewide primary runoffs.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find your voting location, visit the My Voter Page on the Georgia Voter Registration website.

Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz stressed: “Not all voters will have a ballot for the runoff.”

For example, you cannot vote in the Georgia House District 30 race if you do not live in that district. However, you can vote in the school board race regardless of which district you live in because Hall County school board races are voted on at large.