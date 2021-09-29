Braselton Town Council District 4 preview: Jeff Gardner vs. James Murphy

Top issues for Jeff Gardner and James Murphy, both seeking their first political office, revolve around more people and more cars in this town that’s in Hall, Gwinnett, Barrow and Jackson counties.

They are running in the Nov. 2 election to fill a seat vacated by Hardy Johnson, who is running for Braselton mayor. Advance in-person voting begins Oct. 12.

“I know everybody complains about the growth and everything that goes with it,” Gardner said, “but some of that growth you have to manage and that’s all you can do … and you fix where you can fix.”

Murphy pointed out the boom in housing on Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 as a major reason why a “strategic plan” for growth is necessary in the town.