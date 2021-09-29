Braselton Town Council District 4 preview: Jeff Gardner vs. James Murphy

Growth in Braselton has drawn several concerns from two men running for Braselton Town Council’s District 4 seat.
Top issues for Jeff Gardner and James Murphy, both seeking their first political office, revolve around more people and more cars in this town that’s in Hall, Gwinnett, Barrow and Jackson counties.
They are running in the Nov. 2 election to fill a seat vacated by Hardy Johnson, who is running for Braselton mayor. Advance in-person voting begins Oct. 12.
“I know everybody complains about the growth and everything that goes with it,” Gardner said, “but some of that growth you have to manage and that’s all you can do … and you fix where you can fix.”
Murphy pointed out the boom in housing on Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 as a major reason why a “strategic plan” for growth is necessary in the town.
Jeff Gardner
Political experience: first run for office
Occupation: vice president of sales for ATX, a telecommunications firm
Top issues: keeping up with public safety, managing overall growth
The partner and president of Standard Pump, a pump manufacturer, said a strategic plan was a major reason he decided to run for the council in the first place.
“I wanted to be part of a team to help create a community that we are all proud to call home,” he said.
Gardner said he was motivated to run by an awareness that “you represent the people who elected you, you look at everything with eyes wide open, you listen to everybody’s opinion. You’re not the smartest person in the room.”
James Murphy
Political experience: first run for office
Occupation: partner and president of Standard Pump, a pump manufacturer
Top issues: growth, enhanced code enforcement, more outdoor spaces
Knowing that “not only do you not know all the answers, you don’t know all the questions … has served me well over my career,” said the vice president of sales for ATX, a telecommunications firm.
One of Gardner’s top issues is public safety.
“I want to make Braselton a place that people want to come to and visit, that people want to move to and that people feel safe in,” he said. “As we grow, we need to stay on top of things. We can’t let anything slide.”
Also, he said the city needs to help attract not only industry but restaurants and other attractions “people want to come to.”
Murphy said he has “four principles” he’s running on.
In addition to the strategic plan, he wants to expand enforcement of zoning standards and ordinances; create more outdoor spaces for retail, entertainment and relaxation; and enhance pedestrian golf course safety.
Braselton is “basically a golf course community, and we need to bolster our safety measures,” he said.