‘Not in our town!’: Gainesville civil rights group holds vigil after police killing of Tyre Nichols

City Councilwoman Barbara Brooks said while it is not her job to micromanage the police, she and her fellow council members will work to enact policies meant to prevent police violence, noting that the city police department has hired two mental health clinicians.

“The demand was so great that we had to get two,” Brooks said.

“You just need to know that the council is aware of issues that come up in the city and if we are not aware, then it's your job to let us know. Not that we're going to fix it, but we go to the various departments and find out what is happening, what's taking place. What can we do about this from your point of view? How can the City Council assist you in taking care of these issues so that the city is safe, the residents are safe?”

Police Chief Jay Parrish put out a statement on social media Friday condemning the five police officers whom he said murdered Nichols and pledged to continue having conversations about police accountability.

“I am sickened by the actions of these five men that took an oath to protect the very person they murdered,” Parrish said. “In communities like Gainesville, love, sacrifices, and relationships built over years can be affected by the poor actions of a few. We hope the pursuit of justice has begun with the arrest of the five former officers.”

Five Memphis police officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes in Nichols’ death, the Associated Press has reported. They face up to 60 years in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.

Two more officers have been relieved of duty, the AP reported Monday, and two emergency medical technicians were also fired.

Four of the five officers had posted bond and been released from custody by Friday morning.

A woman held a sign that read, “Killers out on Bond.”