Marina fire that caused $2M in damage ruled 'accidental,' fire department says

Crews responding to the June 1 Holiday Marina fire on Lake Lanier helped evacuate a dog from a houseboat, according to the initial incident report released by the Hall County Fire Services.

Five fire engines responded after 8:30 p.m. June 1 after a call about a houseboat heavily covered in flames on Lanier Islands Parkway.

No injuries were reported from the fire, though Division Chief Zach Brackett said 11 vessels were affected. Brackett said Wednesday, June 9, that the fire was deemed accidental in nature.