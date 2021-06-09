Marina fire that caused $2M in damage ruled 'accidental,' fire department says

Crews responding to the June 1 Holiday Marina fire on Lake Lanier helped evacuate a dog from a houseboat, according to the initial incident report released by the Hall County Fire Services.
Five fire engines responded after 8:30 p.m. June 1 after a call about a houseboat heavily covered in flames on Lanier Islands Parkway.
No injuries were reported from the fire, though Division Chief Zach Brackett said 11 vessels were affected. Brackett said Wednesday, June 9, that the fire was deemed accidental in nature.
The initial estimate was 10-12 boats on fire, and the fire command “called for additional resources including Gwinnett (County) for two engines and a tanker,” but the Gwinnett resources were canceled, according to the report.
“Crews discovered we had one 78-foot houseboat fully involved in one slip and two smaller boats and two (personal watercrafts) involved in the slip next to it,” according to the report.
Responding units began checking houseboats for any occupants to assist with evacuations. One person who was impaired was helped off the dock and checked out by a medical unit, according to the report.
“Evacuation of the dock was complete and crews got word of a dog possibly on one houseboat,” according to the report. “Owner (assisted) crews with removing the dog from the houseboat.”
Two attack lines were used to knock down the fire.
Towboats moved the houseboat and the other heavily-damaged vessels to shallow water, according to the report.
The fire department has not yet said what the cause of the fire was.