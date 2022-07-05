Lake Lanier incidents over the July 4 weekend

In a busy long holiday weekend on Lake Lanier, one drowning was reported and one boat fire with no injuries.
Frantz Joseph Scutt, 48, of Gainesville, was pulled from the water July 2 and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said.
DNR said there was only one boating incident, a boat fire at Mary Alice Park around 6:30 p.m. July 4. After a brief investigation, it appears the boat had just been fueled but not vented, McKinnon told the Forsyth County News, a sister publication of The Times.
Last year’s holiday weekend saw seven boating incidents and five injuries.
Thirteen people were arrested on boating under the influence charges and booked into the Hall County Jail. That’s up from six BUIs cited on Lake Lanier in 2021, according to the Department of Natural Resources data.
The 13 BUIs this year made up more than a third of the BUIs statewide, which totalled 37 charges across Georgia’s lakes and waterways.
Additional information about patrols and enforcement on Lanier over the holiday weekend was not available Tuesday.