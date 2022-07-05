Lake Lanier incidents over the July 4 weekend

In a busy long holiday weekend on Lake Lanier, one drowning was reported and one boat fire with no injuries.

Frantz Joseph Scutt, 48, of Gainesville, was pulled from the water July 2 and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said.

DNR said there was only one boating incident, a boat fire at Mary Alice Park around 6:30 p.m. July 4. After a brief investigation, it appears the boat had just been fueled but not vented, McKinnon told the Forsyth County News, a sister publication of The Times.