COVID-19’s ‘ongoing presence’ keeps Corps campgrounds on Lake Lanier closed until May 31

Lake Lanier campgrounds now will be closed until at least May 31.



The Army Corps of Engineers had hoped to open the campgrounds on May 18, but “the ongoing presence of COVID-19 in North Georgia is still a public health and safety concern to federal operations in the region,” according to a Corps news release.

“We understand that as the summer recreation season approaches, this latest update on the ongoing COVID-19 emergency comes as a disappointment to many,” the release says. “However, the Corps' highest priority … is the health and safety of the visiting public, and the safety of our staff and volunteers.”

The reopening of recreation areas “will be dependent on local conditions as measured by data and trend lines collected by local, state and national public health resources,” the Corps said. “We will continue to monitor each recreation area and reopen when conditions warrant.”

Chief Ranger Chris Arthur said Wednesday, May 13, that the decision-making process “varies from state to state, too.”

“Our plan is to get all the park attendants trained over the next few weeks … and get the campgrounds (ready to) open on June 1,” he said.

The Corps said it will automatically process refunds, with no cancellation fees, for campground reservations through May 31.

Officials ask campers to wait 10 business days after the start date of the reservation for the refund. Those who still don’t have a refund can fill out a “contact us” form at www.recreation.gov/contact-us.

Visitor centers and beaches also are closed, but some boat ramps, nature trails and viewing areas are open.



