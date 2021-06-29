More than 100 years of history still maintained at Gainesville's Jackson Building

As downtown has developed to include the seven-story Regions Center, Pinnacle Bank building and even a seven-story parking deck, the Jackson Building still stands at 114 Washington St., imposing itself over nearby shops. With 100-plus years of history inside, the current owner, Micah McKracken, is trying to maintain its original design elements and integrity.



“We try to be mindful of any historic elements and try to preserve them,” McKracken said.

Since he bought the building in 2013, McKracken uncovered some original crown molding on the first floor, and he used baking soda to clean translucent glass windows that had been painted over. He’s also maintained much of the building’s original wood flooring and plaster.