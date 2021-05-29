Lumpkin County woman finds military history, mystery in her vegetable garden

He died in 1960 in a car accident in Gainesville, according to the story, which profiled a multigenerational military family.



Burson’s grandson, Sammy Burson Jr., was featured in the Memorial Day story talking about various family members who served in various branches. Burson couldn’t be reached for comment.

Zelenko said she kept the faded metal tag for a while, putting it on her kitchen window.

“A few days ago, I looked at it and thought, ‘I should try to look these folks up,” she said. “It was surprising, when I could finally read it, get enough light on it. It was definitely worn by nature.”