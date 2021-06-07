Sitting in the State Court courtroom, Marty Nix recalled hearing stories from the judge about the courthouse and the “historical value” of what is known as the 1936 courthouse.

One story that always stuck with Nix, now assistant county administrator, was the “goat in the marble,” or at least what looks like one on the first floor of the historic courthouse.

“I’m sitting there: What is he talking about?” Nix recalled. “And it went several years … I was talking to (Sheriff Gerald Couch) a few years back and I’m like, ‘You know, there’s supposed to be a goat in here somewhere.’ So the sheriff took me to where he said … the goat is in the marble.”