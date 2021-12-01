‘One of the most ornate houses’ on Green Street undergoing renovations

Pruitt was also one of the proprietors of Pruitt-Barrett Hardware Co., which he operated with his brother-in-law C.R. Barrett. That four-story building was one of Gainesville’s largest businesses, according to the Digital Library of Georgia, until it was claimed by a fire ignited by the tornado of 1936 — the state’s deadliest and nation’s fifth deadliest to date.



According to the historic preservation division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Judge A.C. Wheeler bought the house in 1942; after the death of his wife — whose ghost has allegedly been seen in the windows of an upstairs bedroom facing Green Street, according to the home’s current tenants — Wheeler’s daughter Frances Sheeler McBrayer became the home’s owner.

Barbara Cole, a Gainesville attorney who used to occupy one of the office spaces, lauded the mansion’s intricate moldings, stained glass and craftsmanship.

“The Pruitt house is one of the most ornate houses on Green Street,” Cole said.

The house was purchased by JWD Capital in August 2020 and houses law offices.

While the exterior has maintained its neoclassical essence, the inside of the house is undergoing renovations. Original flooring and porcelain tubs and foot baths have been replaced with more modern features, and a kitchenette has been added to the main floor. The staircases, chandeliers and some of the mahogany paneling remains intact. The Norton Agency, which presently manages the property, said that plans for the Pruitt-Wheeler-McBrayer House have not yet been revealed.

According to Jim Adam, a Gainesville attorney who had an office in the house, it is said to be one of the first Gainesville houses with both plumbing and electricity incorporated at the time of its construction, making it one of the most expensive homes to build in Hall County at the time. The Times spoke with Adam Nov. 9 and he died Nov. 28. Adam noted during the interview that a previous tenant reportedly found a receipt indicating the house had sold for $10,000 in 1910.