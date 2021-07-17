1996 Olympics: The local story behind the torch

When the Olympics torch came through Gainesville, it was a bit of a homecoming.

RK Whitehead, president of Whitehead Die Casting in Gainesville, said his company helped produce parts used to make the torches in the ’96 Olympics. When all was said and done, he said 17,000 torches were built, 10,000 of which were used in the U.S., 2,500 made for Greece during the initial portion of the torch relay and 4,500 were given to dignitaries like former President Bill Clinton and Andrew Young Jr., past mayor of Atlanta and co-chairman of the ’96 Summer Olympic Games.