Here’s how to learn about latest road projects in Hall County

What road projects are upcoming or in the works in Hall County?

An annual transportation forum open to the public might provide those answers.

Speakers include Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry, GDOT District Engineer Kelvin Mullins, and Gainesville and Hall County officials.

The event “creates discussion with transportation officials, Chamber members, business professionals and community leaders,” according to a Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce press release.

Past events have highlighted the latest updates on such major road projects as Spout Springs Road widening in South Hall and the Athens Highway/U.S. 129 widening in East Hall. One of the biggest projects upcoming in Hall is the Sardis Road Connector.

The chamber has scheduled the forum for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 11 at the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus.

The event, which will take place in the Performing Arts Center at 2900 Landrum Education Drive, Oakwood, will include a lunch.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling Gerri Collins at 770-532-6206, ext. 106, or emailing her at gcollins@ghcc.com. The cost is $20 for chamber members and $25 for non-members.

They also can be made online at the chamber’s website at ghcc.com.