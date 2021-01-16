This webinar on COVID-19 vaccine promises to tell you everything you need to know

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.
Officials from Northeast Georgia Health System and District 2 Public Health will participate in a webinar Wednesday, Jan. 20, hosted by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kit Dunlap, president and CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, said they have hosted six or so updates since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Everybody wants to know everything there is to know about vaccines and particularly where I can get it and when I can get it,” Dunlap said.
COVID-19 forum
What: Webinar with officials from Northeast Georgia Health System and District 2 Public Health on the COVID-19 vaccine
When: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20
Where: Register for the meeting
Dunlap said more than 300 people had already signed up as of Friday, Jan. 15. There is usually a cap of 500, though it can be expanded if there is greater interest.
Dunlap said there has been a great deal of interest from the chamber’s members as well as the greater community when these events have been held in the past.
The webinar will include:
- Carol Burrell, NGHS President & CEO
- Melissa Frank, NGMC Director of Pharmacy Services
- Dr. John Delzell, NGMC Vice President of Medical Education and Designated Institutional Official
- Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, NGMC’s medical director of infectious disease medicine
- Dr. Zachary Taylor, District 2 Public Health Director
According to NGHS data, there have been 3,844 first doses and 1,639 second doses administered to NGHS employees as of Friday. The first two vaccination clinics that were opened to the public this week led to 883 doses delivered, according to NGHS data.
NGHS recorded 325 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients being treated across its facilities Friday, with another 58 patients awaiting test results. Since Jan. 5, NGHS has had at least 300 confirmed positive patients in its case.