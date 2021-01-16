This webinar on COVID-19 vaccine promises to tell you everything you need to know

Officials from Northeast Georgia Health System and District 2 Public Health will participate in a webinar Wednesday, Jan. 20, hosted by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.



Kit Dunlap, president and CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, said they have hosted six or so updates since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Everybody wants to know everything there is to know about vaccines and particularly where I can get it and when I can get it,” Dunlap said.