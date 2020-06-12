Things are opening up, but you should still follow COVID-19 precautions, health officials say

Many types of businesses have reopened with precautions, the number of people who can gather has increased to 25 and Georgia’s shelter-in-place order for the elderly and medically fragile has been lifted.



While the threat of COVID-19 may have seemed to lessen, local health officials still recommend precautions such as wearing masks, washing hands and staying six feet away from others.

“We are encouraging everyone to be safe and responsible as they begin to move about more in the community,” Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, chair of Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s Infection Prevention and Control committee, said in a statement.

Mannepalli said people should continue to take precautions so hospitals do not see increased COVID-19 case numbers.