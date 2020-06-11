Kemp further eases restrictions on gatherings, businesses, shelter-in-place

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new executive order Thursday further relaxing rules implemented earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, including easing restrictions on gatherings, conventions, the number of patrons in businesses, face coverings and shelter-in-place requirements.



Georgia residents and visitors ages 65 and older are no longer required to shelter in place unless they fall into certain health and living categories, according to the new executive order signed by Kemp Thursday, June 11.

The groups required to shelter in place if 65 or older include:

People living in nursing homes, long-term care facilities, inpatient hospice, assisted living communities, personal care homes, intermediate care homes, community living arrangements and community integration homes

People with chronic lung disease

People with moderate to severe asthma

People with severe heart disease

Immunocompromised people

People of any age with class III or severe obesity

People diagnosed with diabetes, liver disease

People with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis

The sheltering-in-place rules take effect immediately.

The executive order also touched on entertainment, dining and other recreation, as professional sports teams starting June 16 “must follow the rules and guidelines set by their respective leagues.”

High schools and collegiate teams will heed the rules set by their conferences and association, but amateur sports will be under the non-critical infrastructure criteria.