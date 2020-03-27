NGHS would support statewide lockdown to slow coronavirus

When asked whether Gov. Brian Kemp should order a statewide shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19, officials with the Northeast Georgia Health System said during a conference call Friday they supported the idea.



Representatives from the health system encouraged both private citizens and businesses to practice social distancing and regular hand-washing and sanitizing to slow the spread.

Someone infected with the virus infects an average of two to three additional people, and that number can be higher if the person is around a crowd, according to Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, medical director of Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Infectious Disease. And while the elderly are a higher-risk population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that people aged 20-44 had the highest percentage of cases, at 29%.

Testing for the virus is being prioritized for:

Hospitalized patients with respiratory illness of unknown cause, who have signs and symptoms similar to COVID-19

Health care workers

Anyone who has come into contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case or has a history of travel

Public safety professionals, such as law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical technicians

People in illness clusters in a facility or institution such as a school or homeless shelter

Other high-risk criteria with moderate to severe illness: Age greater than 60 years, presence of chronic medical conditions, or pregnancy. Testing is only done when testing would affect treatment decisions.

Dr. Shravan Kethireddy, medical director of critical care at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, said most people who have been infected by the virus will not even show symptoms.

“The canary in the coal mine is when patients end up coming to the hospital. Only 10% of those people being tested right now in the United States, of all people being tested, are actually positive,” Kethireddy said. “And 15% of those end up coming to the ICU. You can imagine, if we’re being overwhelmed by the number of patients coming to the hospital and our ICU is being overwhelmed, you can only imagine the magnitude of the number of people affected in the community.”

The number of people in the community carrying the virus could be 10 times the number of patients being treated, Kethireddy said.

Italy, for example, likely had the virus spreading for weeks before its first confirmed case and its hospital system quickly became overwhelmed, Kethireddy said. Two weeks after the shutdown in Italy, patients are still going to the hospital but rates are plateauing, he said.

“The time to have people stay home is too late when we see the tsunami right in front of us,” Kethireddy said. “I think we still have opportunity to mitigate the impact that this will have, both on the health system and the community, but also on business.”

The system will be receiving support from the Georgia National Guard, who will be helping transport patients and will send a small team within a few days, according to Matthew Crumpton, emergency preparedness manager with NGHS.

NGHS spokesman Sean Couch said the system is deferring questions about testing data to the Georgia Department of Public Health. And while the test results can give health care providers an idea of what the virus looks like in their communities, delays in testing and turnaround times for results can cloud the picture.

Michael Covert, NGHS chief operating officer, said turnaround times vary by the lab, but results usually take about three to five days. Covert said those times have improved recently but will likely stay steady for a few weeks.

But Couch said some patients have been waiting for results for more than 10 days after labs were hit with a rush of patient samples around March 15 and 16.

Covert said staffing has not yet been an issue for NGHS at its facilities. The system, like other hospitals, has a need for equipment like gowns, face shields and masks. Use of these materials fluctuates daily, he said.



