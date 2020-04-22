NGHS could hit staffing capacity in early May, peak in COVID-19 cases in early June, model shows

NGHS has been communicating with the state about staffing and with other health systems about the possibility of transferring patients, Burrell said.

The state is working with Jackson Healthcare, a Georgia company that helps health systems with staffing needs. Georgia National Guard members are also serving at NGMC.

“In communities like Tifton and Gainesville, they’re having some hot spots there, mainly with the health care workers, which is one of the reasons that we have signed a contract with a private sector vendor for additional health care and medical teams, as well as having the National Guard medical teams that are deployed at all our hospitals to help them with that situation when it arises,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday during a telephone town hall with U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Health care providers on the call Wednesday with the chamber encouraged people to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as some businesses in Georgia reopen.

Dr. Shravan Kethireddy, medical director of critical care at NGMC, said people who are younger and without pre-existing conditions can still get very sick from the virus. The hospital’s sickest patient as of Wednesday is in the 30s, Kethireddy said.

“Infection is affecting able-bodied, working people that have little medical conditions. It’s taking weeks for them to leave the hospital,” Kethireddy said. “You can only imagine that if people are enthusiastic about going back to work, it’s not affecting simply just the nursing home folks and those with comorbid disease (multiple diseases) that we hear about in the news.”

If businesses reopen, they should take precautions to avoid further overwhelming the hospital with COVID-19 patients, Kethireddy said.

“Continuing to shelter in place is critical, but if people are going back to work, the main thing is to have a very strong idea of what social distancing means and what their plan is going to be at work,” he said. “... What we don’t want is a surge of 30- and 50-year-old people coming in that end up requiring two weeks in the ICU. Some may not survive when we get to capacity. That’s the real fear.”

And Mannepalli said the virus could return in the fall or remain an issue until then.

“If we don’t do the right thing, this could just continue all the way to the fall,” she said.

While NGHS urgent care and physicians offices, as well as the Longstreet Clinic, Georgia Department of Public Health and other providers, are offering testing locally, Michael Covert, chief operating officer for NGHS, said there are not adequate supplies for universal testing.