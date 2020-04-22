NGHS could hit staffing capacity in early May, peak in COVID-19 cases in early June, model shows

The Times appreciates Northeast Georgia Health System sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows our coverage to be free to nonsubscribers as a public service. Our news coverage is always independently reported, as we work to provide accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of COVID-19 in the state and region. Please consider supporting our coverage by subscribing to The Times.
Northeast Georgia Medical Center expects to reach its staffing capacity May 4 and its peak in COVID-19 patients the first week of June.
Health care providers are encouraging the public to continue social distancing and frequent hand-washing and cleaning.
NGHS uses a projection model developed at the University of Pennsylvania that considers several factors such as regional population, length of hospital stays and what percentage of people with COVID-19 are hospitalized.
As of Wednesday morning, the Northeast Georgia Health System was treating 126 patients with COVID-19 at its four hospitals and New Horizons Limestone, a long-term care facility. About 200 patients with the virus have been discharged since the pandemic began, according to Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, chair of NGMC’s Infection Prevention & Control Committee. She said 35% of the system’s ventilators were in use Wednesday morning.
Carol Burrell, CEO of the health system, said in a Zoom call Wednesday with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce that ICU capacity at the Gainesville and Braselton hospitals has been increased from 91 to 134, and medical surgical bed capacity has been increased from 472 to 522. The system has 108 ventilators, she said.
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is providing a 20-bed ICU unit at NGMC Gainesville expected to be operational May 5. The state is sending medical staff who will work with hospital staff at the unit, which could help with any staffing shortages.
“These patients require much more acute staffing, sometimes two nurses to one patient in many cases. So, when we’ve added 50 beds, that would require an additional 100 nurses, which of course we obviously don’t have sitting in a back room anywhere,” Burrell said. “Plus, those that are here, they’re tired. It’s very intense work. They’re working overtime, and some of our employees are now testing positive.”
NGHS has been communicating with the state about staffing and with other health systems about the possibility of transferring patients, Burrell said.
The state is working with Jackson Healthcare, a Georgia company that helps health systems with staffing needs. Georgia National Guard members are also serving at NGMC.
“In communities like Tifton and Gainesville, they’re having some hot spots there, mainly with the health care workers, which is one of the reasons that we have signed a contract with a private sector vendor for additional health care and medical teams, as well as having the National Guard medical teams that are deployed at all our hospitals to help them with that situation when it arises,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday during a telephone town hall with U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
Health care providers on the call Wednesday with the chamber encouraged people to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as some businesses in Georgia reopen.
Dr. Shravan Kethireddy, medical director of critical care at NGMC, said people who are younger and without pre-existing conditions can still get very sick from the virus. The hospital’s sickest patient as of Wednesday is in the 30s, Kethireddy said.
“Infection is affecting able-bodied, working people that have little medical conditions. It’s taking weeks for them to leave the hospital,” Kethireddy said. “You can only imagine that if people are enthusiastic about going back to work, it’s not affecting simply just the nursing home folks and those with comorbid disease (multiple diseases) that we hear about in the news.”
If businesses reopen, they should take precautions to avoid further overwhelming the hospital with COVID-19 patients, Kethireddy said.
“Continuing to shelter in place is critical, but if people are going back to work, the main thing is to have a very strong idea of what social distancing means and what their plan is going to be at work,” he said. “... What we don’t want is a surge of 30- and 50-year-old people coming in that end up requiring two weeks in the ICU. Some may not survive when we get to capacity. That’s the real fear.”
And Mannepalli said the virus could return in the fall or remain an issue until then.
“If we don’t do the right thing, this could just continue all the way to the fall,” she said.
While NGHS urgent care and physicians offices, as well as the Longstreet Clinic, Georgia Department of Public Health and other providers, are offering testing locally, Michael Covert, chief operating officer for NGHS, said there are not adequate supplies for universal testing.
“In terms of being able to do it for the community, that would still be a great challenge,” Covert said.
Kemp said the state set a record Wednesday by testing about 6,000 people, up from about 3,000 Tuesday.
Mannepalli said COVID-19 symptoms that providers look for have also broadened as more information about the virus becomes available. Some of the less common symptoms include loss of smell or taste, she said.
“The first week, it tends to be very mild, and then towards the second week, past seven days, the symptoms start to worsen,” Mannepalli said. “So, it’s very important to monitor.”
She said about 45% to 50% of people with the virus never show symptoms.
Mannepalli said it is important for people to stay home, wear masks when they go out and wash hands often.
“Our guard is still going up, and we cannot loosen our guard now,” Mannepalli said. “Our frontline physicians and nurses are doing everything they can to prepare us to face this pandemic, but really what happens in the hospital will be defined by what happens in the community.”
Some businesses such as hair and nail salons, tattoo shops and bowling alleys, will be allowed to reopen in Georgia under restrictions. Restaurant dining rooms can reopen Monday, April 27. The statewide rules supersede any local rules.
Kemp said Wednesday he has been balancing public health and economic concerns in making decisions about reopening.
“Our No. 1 concern is keeping people healthy and protecting them, but No. 2, there are economic concessions that come along with that, putting so many people out of work,” Kemp said. “At some point … that really gets people in a place where they have less concern about their health and wellbeing and more concern about feeding their family and paying their rent, and quite honestly, they just start disregarding what the government is telling them. I feel like we’re getting close to the breaking point in regards to that, which is one reason I’ve been working so hard to methodically move us into a place where we can do that.”
Kemp said he has been consulting with public health officials as the state begins to reopen businesses.
“I think we have the ability to put people back to work very quickly,” he said. “I think parts of our economy are going to continue to take a little while for our public to get comfortable going back to a restaurant or going out to some of the more public-type venues. I support trying to get that started in a methodical way.”
Kemp encouraged people to continue socially distancing and taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We’ve got to continue to focus on the population that is most vulnerable, and that is those that are in vulnerable neighborhoods, in vulnerable populations that we have seen this virus attack ... and the medically fragile,” he said.