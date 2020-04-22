NGHS is using this model to predict COVID-19 peak. Here’s how it works

Hall County will hit its peak need for medical-surgical and ICU beds in early June, according to a model the Northeast Georgia Health System has been using.

That’s much later than some other models have shown, and hospital officials stressed the models change as variables change, such as the percentage of people believed to be social distancing and the amount of beds and staff available, which officials have been working to increase.

The model being used is called COVID-19 Hospital Impact Model for Epidemics and was developed by the Predictive Healthcare team at the University of Pennsylvania’s school of medicine.

It has been cited by the American Hospital Association and the Georgia Hospital Association as being a strong and tested model, NGHS chief strategic executive Tracy Vardeman said.

“It really allows us to enter information about the specific population we serve, in this case Hall County and the surrounding region,” Vardeman said. “You can modify some of the assumptions in the model. As we get new information or learn information, it allows us to tailor the model more specifically to us.”

NGHS officials have been working with the model for several weeks, projecting the number of new COVID-19 admissions each day along with the hospital census of COVID-19 patients.

“It already appears to us that we’re not going to follow the path of the state because of the surge that is predicted here. We want our community to recognize that and continue to be vigilant,” Vardeman said.

The parameters entered into the model include population, hospital market share, number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, how long social distancing measures have been in place, average days in the ICU, average days on a ventilator and more.

The model shows a census of COVID-19 patients along the vertical axis and time along the horizontal axis, with estimated and actual use of medical-surgical beds and ICU beds plotted along the chart.

