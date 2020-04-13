Gov. Brian Kemp, state leaders to give COVID-19 update this afternoon

Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Gainesville Times.
Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders will give a briefing at 4 p.m. today to provide an update on COVID-19.
Kemp will be joined by Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden.
The briefing, happening at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, will be streamed at facebook.com/GovKemp and gpb.org/coronavirus.
Compiled from a Governor's Office press release