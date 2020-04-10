How health care providers are testing for COVID-19

BY JEFF GILL AND MEGAN REED



Although COVID-19 testing is becoming more widely available, testing is still being prioritized for higher-risk groups and those who have been exposed to the virus.

Social distancing, however, can prevent people from getting sick.

Lacking the supplies “to test everybody,” Jo Brewer, executive director of laboratory services for Northeast Georgia Health System, insists people abide by Georgia’s shelter-in-place order.

“We don’t have the supplies, and even commercial labs don’t have the capacity yet,” for wholesale testing, she said.

“It is getting better with capacity and different vendors bringing forth COVID testing, but it is simply not quite enough yet to test asymptomatic people,” she said. “And there’s a bunch of them out there, spreading the disease.”

Brewer said estimates show that up to half of the population is asymptomatic, meaning they’re infected even though not showing symptoms.

“That’s why it’s critically important that everybody stay home,” she said. “We really don’t have enough supplies … either in-house or external labs to test everybody.”

COVID-19 testing that’s on the market now is mostly uniform among patients and involves swabbing a patient’s nose or throat to collect a specimen to test. It “is very sensitive and very accurate,” Brewer said.

Several medical providers are doing testing, including the health system as well as primary care and urgent care facilities and the state Department of Public Health.